Lane Closure Alert! Tri-Cities Blue Bridge-A-Geddon Returns

Like a bad dream, lane closures are back for the Blue Bridge!

Lane Closure on Blue Bridge for Electrical Repairs January 9, 2025

Drivers in the Tri-Cities will once again face disruptions on the Blue Bridge as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a scheduled southbound single-lane closure tomorrow (Thursday, January 9). The closure will take place between Kennewick and Pasco, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to allow for electrical repairs on the bridge.

While the major painting work has finished, this closure is necessary to address additional electrical maintenance on the bridge.

WSDOT Communications Manager Meagan Lott emphasized that the repair work is a continuation of the project aimed at ensuring the bridge’s safety and functionality. Drivers should be prepared for potential delays as the single-lane closure will limit the flow of southbound traffic for a portion of the day.

The Blue Bridge, which serves as a vital connection between Kennewick and Pasco, has experienced a year of lane closures due to various phases of construction and maintenance. While this repair is not expected to be as extensive as previous closures, commuters should plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.

As always, WSDOT urges drivers to remain cautious when navigating through construction zones.