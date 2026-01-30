State Patrol Finds Two Labs on One Big I-405 Freeway Adventure

Washington State Patrol troopers are used to seeing just about everything on the road. Loose ladders, flying couches, or the occasional runaway tire. Yesterday, they found two yellow Labrador Retrievers casually exploring happily along I-405.

Trooper Rick Johnson shared the moment yesterday after “Polar” and “Bear” were spotted wandering northbound near 30th, out for what they thought was a perfectly reasonable freeway adventure. Thankfully, the dogs did not make it far before a trooper and a few quick-thinking good Samaritans stepped in to help.

Caught Dogs on I-405 Are the Happiest “Suspects” You’ll See Today

The photos tell the whole story. One shot shows Polar and Bear sitting in the back of a patrol car, gazing out the window with big smiles on their faces. (Yes, dogs smile.) The other photo is a close-up of one pup with their nose pressed happily out the window, ears relaxed, zero regrets.

If you didn’t know better, you’d think this was the best day of their lives.

WSP got creative and dubbed the ride a “pawtrol car,” which feels appropriate with the duo looking official and at home in the back.

A Safe Ending for the Lost Dogs (and a Ride Home)

With help from bystanders, both dogs were safely corralled off the freeway and brought out of danger. After a short ride and a lot of tail-wagging, Polar and Bear were reunited with their owner, just in time to share the story to all the neighborhood dogs.

