Kroger Is Closing 60 Stores. What This Means for Washington State Shoppers

Heads up, Washington grocery shoppers, Kroger just dropped a bombshell. The company behind well-known grocery brands like Fred Meyer and QFC is planning to close 60 stores over the next 18 months.

The announcement came during Kroger’s Q1 earnings report. It did not come with a full list of the locations closed, but some have been identified.

Kroger Purchase of Albertsons & Safeway Denied, Now Switching Strategy

According to Kroger, this move is about tightening operations and boosting financial efficiency. They’re calling it a "modest financial benefit," which doesn’t sound like much, unless it is your local store that ends up on the chopping block.

It’s worth noting this news comes just months after Kroger's proposed $25 billion merger with Albertsons (owner of Safeway) fell apart. That deal was under heavy scrutiny by regulators, especially in states like Washington, where grocery competition is already limited in many areas.

When the merger unraveled, lawsuits flew between the two companies. Now that the merger is off the table, Kroger seems to be shifting its strategy to downsizing.

What Kroger Stores Are Already Closing?

Several across the South and East Coast are already confirmed or reported to be closing, including:

Dickinson, TX

The Woodlands, TX

McKinney, TX

Gassaway, WV

Abingdon, VA

Bristol, TN

Here in Washington, we have not had any closures announced yet. In June of this year, Kroger had 1,258 stores open. The closures are expected to affect around 5% of that inventory, so some closures in Washington are likely.

Washington State Fred Meyer and QFC Closures?

In the Pacific Northwest, Fred Meyer and QFC are major grocery players, both being part of the Kroger brand.

Kroger has not confirmed whether any Fred Meyer or QFC stores in Washington are on the chopping block, but given the size and scope of the downsizing, especially in places like some of the smaller locations in rural Eastern Washington.

Kroger says employees at affected stores will be offered positions elsewhere, but if your closest store disappears, that could mean longer drives with fewer and fewer options in Washington State.

What Should Washington Shoppers Do?

No need to panic now, but it’s a good idea to stay aware of any announcements. If you shop at Fred Meyer or QFC regularly, keep an eye out for local announcements or signs of downsizing (like reduced hours or inventory).

If closures do hit Washington, some communities could face some real challenges with limited options already. Many towns and neighborhoods rely heavily on just one or two stores for groceries, prescriptions, and household needs.

We’ll update you if any Washington stores make the list. Until then, it might be worth supporting your neighborhood grocer while they are still around.

