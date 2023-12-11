KJ Wright Calls Out Seattle Seahawks Issues & Places Blame

Is it the coach, the players, or is it something deeper that is wrong with the Seattle Seahawks this season?

Get our free mobile app

credit Canva-Getty, YouTube KJ All Day credit Canva-Getty, YouTube KJ All Day loading...

The Seahawks are a Mess: KJ Wright Thinks He Knows Why

I thought I was frustrated with the Seahawks this season until I listened to the latest podcast by KJ Wright and G Scott. The Seattle Seahawks have now lost 4 games in a row, and it is the first time the team has lost 4 in a row since Pete Carrol has been head coach. The "internet" has started attacking the longtime Seattle coach and putting the blame on Carrol. That is one thing ex-Seattle Seahawks player KJ Wright was so mad about this weekend as he explained what he thinks is wrong with the team at the beginning of his podcast. "It's a combination of the scheme and players executing the d@mn scheme," says Kj on KJ All Day. Then he goes on to explain what he sees and directly calls out both players and coaches after losing the 2nd game this season to the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"A Scheme Can't Coach Your Eyes",- KJ Wright

The Seahawks gave up 527 yards of offense last Sunday in the loss, which is the largest since week 12 of 2022 against the Raiders. G Scott quickly identifies Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen and his lack of "want to" or effort seen so far this season. Both men think that same problem with other players on the team saying that they don't see multiple players on the team expressing the "want to" to be physical. Kj starts to place blame saying, "When I look at a 60-yard bomb to Debo Samuel, I know that play like the palm of my hand. That's cover 3. If you are Jamal Adams, you are the hook player and this is Day one, this is training camp, this is OTA type of stuff. If you are the weak side player, you take the all-go-special." He explains how in that formation, Adams should have been watching Samual the entire time and then caused the defense to give up a long touchdown. KJ starts to get angry as he explains how basic a mistake that play was as he screams, "A scheme can't coach your eyes." Then he goes on to explain how all this is connected and who or what he thinks is to blame for the issues we have been seeing every week.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Distractions, Distractions, and More Distractions

KJ Wright was fired up because he doesn't feel the problems we are seeing can be put on Pete Carroll's shoulders or any one player either. "This team is distracted, man. We (the Seahawks) are dealing with all kinds of stuff in the media, we dealing with all type of stuff on the sidelines, we dealing with people getting ejected from the game." He thinks the team is distracted, that the discipline is missing, and that guys are not being held accountable for their actions. KJ explains signs were seen even as early as OTA with veterans of the team refusing to show up. "I see a group of men that don't have my coach Pete Carroll's back right now. I see a group of guys that do whatever they want to do and say whatever they want to say." KJ goes on, "Do you know what the first rule of the team is G? Protect the team." He thinks these guys are not protecting the team both on and off the field. He explains that when he played for the Seahawks, it was the players that kept each other in check. Now he doesn't see any accountability from the coaches or the leaders of the team when players are breaking rule #1 with no repercussions. Multiple times this season DK has acted out on the field, and at no time did a player or coach try and correct that behavior. Now the promising rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba is showing signs of developing the same kind of issues after an outburst on Sunday. Fans have been expressing throughout the season that Pete has lost control of the team and should be replaced. KJ disagrees but thinks something has to give right now and that Pete immediately needs to address these concerns head-on and directly with the team. The Seahawks are much too talented to perform like they have most of the 2023 season and need to get it together quickly if they want to get into the playoffs. Kj thinks that everyone on the football team right now is not bought into winning football games and Pete has only days to get it straightened out to salvage what is left of this season. The timing couldn't be worse as the Seattle Seahawks look ahaid to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field next Monday night.