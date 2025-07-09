Tragic Fatal 3-Car Crash Just Happened on WA SR-3, Expect Slowdowns

There is some sad news circulating locally this afternoon. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax with the Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal three‑vehicle collision that just happened around 30 minutes ago.

The crash was reported around 12:38 pm this afternoon, with the crash partially blocking the northbound State Route 3 at Newberry in Kitsap County.

What The Washington State Patrol Knows So Far

The crash involved three vehicles and, heartbreakingly, resulted in at least one confirmed fatality.

Trooper Weatherwax’s tweet reads:

“#KitsapCounty: NB SR 3 at Newberry is partially blocked for a fatal 3-vehicle collision. Please use patience as we investigate the scene.”

Authorities are still piecing together the sequence of events, and traffic remains affected for northbound commuters.

The Washington State Patrol is asking for patience and safety while drivers are rerouted and troopers collect critical evidence at the scene.

What Washington Drivers in the Area Should Know

Expect delays northbound on SR 3, because this is not going to be a quick cleanup.

Consider alternate routes, side roads, or southbound paths, which might help if you’re heading through or off the peninsula.

Stay alert and slow down as you approach the area; troopers and first responders might still be on-site.

Please keep your thoughts with everyone impacted by this incident, including the family of the victim(s) and drivers involved. These sudden, severe wrecks deeply affect not just those directly involved but the entire community.

Traffic-wise, keep a close eye on updates from WSP or Kitsap County’s traffic pages. As soon as we learn more details, like identities, cause, or reopening timelines, I will update the story.

