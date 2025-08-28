103-MPH Chase in Kitsap County Ends in Crash and Arrest of Fugitive

This morning, near SR-303 and the Riddell/Pine area in Kitsap County, a routine aerial patrol by Washington State Patrol turned into a full-on high-speed pursuit.

The driver was clocked going a jaw-dropping 103 mph.

Yes, another driver clocked at over 100 mph recently by the Washington State Patrol. This makes nearly 4 or 5 different cases over the last few weeks alone across Washington.

Busted From the Sky by Officers on the Streets

WSP’s aircraft patrol spotted the speeding vehicle near “Trigger.” From there, things escalated quickly because the fleeing car wasn’t just speeding, but was weaving erratically through traffic and neighborhoods along SR-303.

With public safety in mind, troopers followed at a safe distance. The Washington State Patrol prioritizes minimizing risk during these kinds of situations and lets the eye in the sky do the tracking.

A Long List of Charges for 103 MPH Driver

Eventually, the driver lost control and crashed near the intersection of Riddell and Pine. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the initial posts.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Eluding Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving. To top it off, she had multiple outstanding warrants, and the vehicle she was driving had a stolen license plate.

