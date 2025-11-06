WSP Says Unsafe Passing Caused Four-Car Crash on SR-3

A rainy morning drive turned dangerous this morning on SR-3 near Sunnyslope in Kitsap County when four vehicles collided head-on.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax reported the cause of the collision was unsafe passing. That was a risky move made more dangerous by slick roads in the area at the time. Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported, but the road had to be fully blocked for a while while emergency crews responded.

Wet Roads and Unsafe Passing to Blame in 4 Car SR-3 Crash

Photos from the crash show a wet and shiny roadway reflecting the flashing reds and blues of multiple emergency vehicles. An Incident Response Team truck sits with its bright sign flashing “crash ahead,” warning approaching drivers to slow down. Firefighters, paramedics, and troopers can be seen working together amid the drizzle and glare of vehicle lights.

In another image, a red pickup truck rests nose-first in a ditch, while a gray vehicle sits off the roadway in the trees. Several other cars and trucks line the shoulder, their drivers likely shaken but fortunate to escape serious harm. A WSP trooper can be seen walking behind the crashed red truck in the ditch, surveying the scene as responders manage cleanup and traffic control.

Washington State Patrol Warns of Increased Collisions

Trooper Weatherwax noted that this has been an especially busy week for crashes across western Washington, with the season’s first rounds of steady rain hitting. Roads that have not been wet in a while can become deceptively slick. Adding unsafe passing or speeding to those slick roads can turn dangerous to deadly in an instant.

If you hit the road this week in stormy weather, slow down, stay patient, and wait for a safe place to pass. No destination is worth risking lives over a few saved minutes.

