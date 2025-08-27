Wanted Suspect Finally Caught After Pulling Gun on Kitsap County Police

Last night (August 26, 2025), the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office launched a search for a suspect in a large section of the Chico Way and State Highway 3 area.

Deputies were actively looking for a 55-year-old suspect named Eric Gross, who was suspected of threatening law enforcement with a firearm and also had multiple active felony warrants.

Heavy Kitsap County Law Enforcement Presence on Highway 3

Around 5:58 PM, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), notifying the public of the active manhunt in the area. Drivers were warned to expect significant traffic disruptions with deputies searching the area near the highway for Gross.

This meant blocked roads, rerouted traffic, and a high concentration of patrol vehicles in the vicinity while they looked.

An armed suspect with felony warrants is a very serious matter, causing the Sheriff's Office to take every precaution to keep the public safe. They set up a perimeter around the search site and deployed both deputies and detectives to the scene.

Eric Gross was Arrested and is in Kitsap County Police Custody

The situation resolved itself quickly, because less than an hour after the initial alert, police confirmed at 6:46 PM that Eric Gross was in custody and the search had officially concluded.

The Sheriff's Office warned that deputies and detectives would continue to work in the area for a few hours on the investigation, but that the major impact on traffic was over.

They also thanked the public for their patience during the incident and added that the situation ended without injuries.

