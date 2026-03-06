Bomb Squad Neutralizes Explosive Device in Car Near Kitsap Store

A late-night call about a man acting strangely outside a convenience store in Kitsap County quickly escalated into something far more serious after a possible explosive was found.

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office ended up calling in the Washington State Patrol bomb squad after discovering what appeared to be an improvised explosive device inside a suspect’s car.

It happened Thursday night in an unincorporated part of Port Orchard.

Man's Erratic Behavior Leads to Police Finding Explosive

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Mullinex Market in the 1900 block of SE Mullinex Road around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Witnesses had reported a man behaving erratically outside the store, causing police to investigate.

When deputies arrived, they contacted the 25-year-old man and took him into custody. While dealing with the situation, deputies noticed something inside the suspect’s vehicle that immediately raised alarms.

Possible Explosive Device Discovered

Investigators say deputies spotted an improvised explosive device inside the vehicle. Then, the situation shifted from a routine disturbance call to a potential bomb threat.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to safely handle the device and secure the scene while bomb technicians worked to contain and neutralize the suspected explosive.

Once the vehicle was declared safe, deputies were able to conduct a full search and also located a small amount of methamphetamine.

The suspect is a transient from Tacoma and was later transported to St. Michael Medical Center for treatment of a serious health issue. Prosecutors will now review the case and decide whether to file criminal charges, if any.

