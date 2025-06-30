Watch for These 2 WSDOT Crews Working on Washington Road Projects Today

If you are traveling around Kirkland or Everett today, be prepared for a few slowdowns with WSDOT work crews doing important maintenance work.

That means traffic backups in those key areas.

Lane Work on Northbound I-405 in Kirkland

First on the list today is Kirkland. WSDOT crews are still hard at work on northbound I-405. An additional lane was recently opened; however, traffic is still reduced by up to two lanes due to barrier placement and lane striping, which will continue through tonight. If you're commuting in the area, especially near NE 85th Street, expect congestion and plan alternate routes if possible.

Heads up, the NB I-405 on- and off-ramps to 85th Street are still closed and won’t reopen until early Monday morning (around 4 a.m.). One thing to look forward to, express toll lanes are now open to all drivers, and SR 520 on-ramps were reopened last night, so not all the news is bad.

Shoulder Work Continues on NB SR-529 Near Everett

Further north, another WSDOT maintenance crew is out on northbound SR-529 near the Snohomish River Bridge in Everett. They are working on shoulder vegetation, and likely have to block the right lane, which will cause slowdowns. Drivers should move over and slow down when passing the work zone to keep WSDOT safe.

Both of these projects are very important for long-term road safety, but they might cause headaches if you’re not prepared. Just give yourself extra time, stay alert, and be kind to the WSDOT crews keeping our roads in shape.

