WSP is Looking for Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on I-5 and Drove Away

One person is dead, and Washington State Patrol detectives need the public's help finding the driver responsible.

The fatal hit and run happened last Sunday (May 31) on southbound I-5 near Mercer Street in King County at 12:55 AM.

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There were multiple vehicles involved, but one of the vehicles never stopped.

The Washington State Patrol is Searching for the Driver Involved in Fatal

If you were on that stretch of I-5 in the early morning hours of May 31 and saw something, detectives need to hear from you.

WSP received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian was struck on the southbound I-5 lanes near Mercer Street just before 1 AM. Troopers found a pedestrian who had been walking in a "lane of travel" in the road and had been struck by at least two vehicles.

The first vehicle involved, a black Honda sedan, stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with investigators.

The driver of that vehicle is not who the Washington State Patrol is looking for.

The second vehicle also struck the pedestrian and did not stop, and left the scene. Even now, they have not come forward.

The Vehicle Detectives Are Looking For

Based on witness accounts, detectives have identified a possible description of the second vehicle as a silver or white Kia Optima, model year 2016 to 2020.

That is a distinctive enough description to jog someone's memory, either a witness who saw the vehicle that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bergeron directly by email at judah.bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

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