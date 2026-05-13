2 People Exposed to Hantavirus Are Self-Quarantining in Washington

Public Health Seattle and King County confirmed that three King County residents are now being monitored for potential hantavirus exposure connected to the MV Hondius outbreak.

The MV Hondius had passengers from 23 countries. Three people are now dead, and a total of 11 are showing symptoms so far.

Now we learn that 3 people possibly exposed are from Washington state, but 2 of those people were not even on the cruise ship. That exposed pair is also currently self-quarantining in Washington State.

Cruise Ship MV Hondius Docks In Tenerife Getty Images loading... TENERIFE, SPAIN - MAY 11: A Guardia Civil boat crashes through rough seas as they assist passenger evacuations from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on May 11, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, docked in Tenerife on May 10th, where the remaining passengers are being repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Why Washington State is Quarantining Possible Hantavirus Victims

Two of the three King County residents were seated near an ill cruise ship passenger on an airplane, the same passenger who was removed from the flight before takeoff and later tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus.

Both of those Washington State residents have returned home, are not showing symptoms, and are monitoring themselves in coordination with Public Health.

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The third King County resident was an actual passenger aboard the MV Hondius. That person is asymptomatic and is currently being monitored at the national quarantine center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center alongside other American passengers.

The World Health Organization has now confirmed the outbreak has reached 11 total cases. Eight confirmed, two probable, and one inconclusive case.

Cruise Ship MV Hondius Docks In Tenerife Getty Images loading... TENERIFE, SPAIN - MAY 10: The MV Hondius arrives in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, arrived on Sunday May 10 in Tenerife, where the remaining passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

What Made This Ship a Perfect Storm

The MV Hondius departed Argentina on April 1st, carrying 146 passengers from 23 different countries. The first identified case, a Dutch couple, had spent four months traveling through Chile, Uruguay, and Argentina before boarding MV Hondius. Experts think they were likely exposed to infected rodents somewhere along that route.

They boarded the ship feeling well enough to travel, but by April 6th, there were already reports of people getting sick. The early symptoms of hantavirus look like the flu. Fever. Fatigue. Stomach issues. Some people may try to ignore having fun on the cruise they paid for, having no idea how sick they really were. The WHO says the viral onset happened between April 6 and April 28.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported that on May 2, 2026, a cluster of severe respiratory illness on MV Hondius,

Nine days after severe illness was reported, on April 11, thirty passengers and crew were allowed to leave the ship at the island of Saint Helena with no testing and no contact tracing. They were then all allowed to return to their home countries on commercial flights.

Cruise Ship MV Hondius Docks In Tenerife Getty Images loading... TENERIFE, SPAIN - MAY 10: A passenger carries their belongings in a plastic bag to a waiting bus after being evacuated from the MV Hondius after docking in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, arrived on Sunday May 10 in Tenerife, where the remaining passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Flight Attendant Sick After Exposure from Dutch Passenger

A KLM flight attendant who had brief contact with one of the Dutch passengers at Johannesburg airport was hospitalized with mild symptoms. Dutch health authorities notified everyone on that flight.

The incubation window for some of those passengers still has not fully closed.

Officials keep landing on "low risk to the general public," and the experts back that assessment up with real data. That is worth acknowledging honestly.

The Part That Still Deserves Attention

I believe that low risk and no risk are two different things. There are concerning facts about the known timeline of this outbreak. Late detection, scattered international dispersal, passengers leaving the ship before anyone connected the dots, and a flight attendant hospitalized from brief airport contact hints at a story that needs more transparency.

The facts are that three King County residents are being monitored right now, and two of those are actually in Washington. Also, remember the eight-week incubation window for most exposed passengers has not closed.

Watch this one closely. The experts may be right that this stays contained. But the next few weeks will tell us far more than the current messaging does.

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