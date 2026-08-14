Washington State Patrol Makes Arrest Weeks After Drive-By Shooting on SR-900

The Washington State Patrol says they have finally made an arrest after a drive-by shooting that happened in King County back in July.

Washington State Patrol says the shooting happened around 5 a.m. July 22 on SR-900 near May Valley Road.

The victim called 911 and reported that another driver had just shot at him, but the victim wasn't hurt.

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When troopers arrived, they found the back window of the victim's vehicle shattered and a bullet fragment lodged in the headrest of the front passenger seat.

Investigators also found a shell casing near the location where the shooting happened.

The Driver Was Following Closely

According to WSP, the victim was traveling eastbound on SR-900 near Duvall Avenue Northeast when a light-colored vehicle came up behind him at a high rate of speed.

The road narrowed from two lanes into one, and the other driver could not get around him.

The victim told investigators the vehicle then followed extremely close behind.

The victim said he turned onto 164th Avenue Southeast and then heard a gunshot. His back window shattered.

He could not get a license plate number or see the driver's face, but he remembered enough about the vehicle to give detectives some clues.

Detectives Tracked Down a Suspect

WSP detectives surveilled the area around the same time of day and eventually identified a potential suspect vehicle and where the driver worked.

Investigators also obtained video footage through a search warrant.

That investigation gave detectives enough probable cause to arrest the driver.

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On August 7, WSP's SWAT team made a high-risk traffic stop as the suspect was leaving work. He was taken into custody without incident.

Gun Was Found Inside the Suspect's Vehicle

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony K. Robino Jr., was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and second-degree assault.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators say they found a 9mm Canik 55 handgun in the center console.

WSP says the gun will be tested to determine whether it was used in the shooting.

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