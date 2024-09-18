Kindness Prevails: Family Reunites with Responder After I-5 Crash

A recent reunion shows the impact of kindness after a scary accident involving a young new driver on I-5.

WSDOT Incident Response Team Offers Comfort After Lacey Crash

One August afternoon, Ida van Schalkwyk and her 15-year-old daughter, Charlize, experienced a traumatic event when their 2006 Ford Explorer was rear-ended by a semi-truck on southbound I-5 near Pacific Avenue. Charlize had recently obtained her driving permit and was slowing for traffic when the unexpected collision totaled their SUV but luckily resulted in only minor injuries.

During the chaos of the incident, Bobbi Winchester, a member of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Incident Response Team, arrived on the scene and provided crucial support. Her calm demeanor and reassuring presence helped ease the fears of both Ida and Charlize during the frightening experience.

WSDOT’s Incident Response Unit plays a vital role in assisting drivers across Washington State. According to the latest quarterly report, the team responded to over 10,000 incidents in just one quarter, successfully clearing more than two-thirds in under 15 minutes. With 86 dedicated employees and 69 response vehicles, they patrol approximately 1,300 centerline miles of highway 24/7, ensuring safety on some of the state’s busiest routes.

Ida, a WSDOT Transportation Technical Engineer, recognized the importance of the Incident Response team in managing traffic safety but had never fully appreciated their impact until they assisted her own family during an emergency. Grateful for Bobbi's support, Ida and Charlize decided to express their thanks personally.

They asked to meet with Bobbi and several team members in Olympia, bringing along personalized thank-you cards and boxes of doughnuts. The reunion was heartfelt, with hugs exchanged and conversations about life after the crash, including Charlize’s recent first day as a high school sophomore.

Bobbi, who has served on the Incident Response Team for seven years, expressed relief that the family was safe and often encounters individuals on their worst days. She seldom has the opportunity to reconnect with them afterward but keeps stuffed animals in her truck to comfort young victims of accidents, which Charlize appreciated.

As the meeting was ending, Bobbi encouraged Charlize to continue pursuing her driver’s license despite the rough start, and Charlize confidently agreed. Read more about this story at wsdotblog.blogspot.com.

