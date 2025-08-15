Popular KidKraft Play Kitchen Sold in Washington is Recalled After Child Dies

A widely sold play kitchen set has been recalled due to a serious strangulation hazard that tragically already claimed the life of a toddler.

The KidKraft Farm to Table Model Play Kitchen, sold online since 2018, is now being recalled after a 23-month-old Oregon child died in 2023.

The child’s shirt became caught on one of the kitchen’s hooks, which led to fatal asphyxiation while climbing through the back of the toy.

What Makes This KidKraft Toy Kitchen Dangerous?

The playset is designed for pretend cooking fun, and features small plastic or metal hooks intended to hold toy pots and pans. When children climb or crawl through the back opening, something that was not intended for, they can get their clothing caught on the hooks, which creates a strangulation risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the hazard is so serious that 192,000 units are being recalled, including about 400 sold directly by Backyard Kids, and 12 more in Canada.

If you own this play kitchen (model number 53411, found on a sticker on the back), stop using it immediately. Then remove the hooks and contact Backyard Kids for a free replacement kit to make it safe again.

You can reach them toll-free at 800-882-0234, by email at recall@kidkraft.com, or through their website at kidkraft.com/pages/recall.

