Kent Police and Washington State Patrol Fight Street Racing

Working together to combat the rising tide of illegal street racing, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) joined forces with the Kent Police Department (KPD) last night.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Washington State Patrol and Kent Police Team Up to Tackle Street Racing

The initiative is part of an ongoing crackdown on dangerous driving behavior with troopers contacting 45 individuals. Those contacts led to 62 infractions, with five criminal citations, and one arrest.

Trooper Rick Johnson of the WSP reported on social media that the operation aimed to deter illegal street racing, which has become a growing concern for local law enforcement in the Kent area. This recent team-up shows the community's commitment to reducing reckless driving incidents that jeopardize the lives of both participants and innocent bystanders.

Street racing has plagued Kent recently, with multiple arrests and a series of proactive measures from the Kent Police Department. Nathan Karhu was arrested in July 2023 for reckless endangerment and public disturbance after his dangerous driving stunts were showcased on YouTube. Also, Caiden Abele faced charges in October 2023 for attempting to elude police while driving at excessive speeds in a residential area.

The Kent Police Department has implemented a multifaceted approach to curb street racing including the installation of “no racing” signs, the hiring of additional officers, and support for legislative measures such as Senate Bill 5606, which took effect in January 2024. The Kent Police Department has also issued warnings to spectators, reminding the public that attending illegal races is a crime and poses significant risks.