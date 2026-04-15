Slow-Moving Wrong-Way Driver Crash in Kennewick was Caught on Video

A video shared in a Tri-Cities Facebook group yesterday captured a head-on crash after a white sedan was driving the wrong way along Bob Olson Parkway in Kennewick.

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The concerning video making the rounds online shows just how quickly a dangerous situation like this can unfold, even at lower speeds.

Kennewick Wrong Way Driver Crash Captured on Video

From the start of the video, something is clearly off with the white sedan being filmed in the 1-minute video.

A white sedan in the middle of the frame is moving slowly, likely around 20 miles per hour or even less, but in the far-left lane of a four-lane roadway, heading directly into oncoming traffic. Behind it, two vehicles were traveling in the correct direction and lanes with hazard lights on, seemingly trying to alert other drivers ahead.

Despite the obvious warning signs, the wrong-way driver continues forward without braking or adjusting course, no matter what they encountered ahead.

Kennewick Drivers Forced to React to Wrong-Way Driver

The car can be seen slowly driving the wrong way around a long left-hand curve, but then the situation escalates with oncoming traffic.

Multiple drivers are seen swerving out of the way to avoid a crash. Even then, the white sedan stays its course, no brake lights, no hesitation, and no sign the driver even realizes what is happening.

About 45 seconds into the video, the inevitable happens.

Kennewick Head-On Crash Captured on Video

The white sedan crashes head-on into a blue car. The crash was definitely at lower speeds, but still caused some serious front-end damage to each car. You can see both steam rising and fluid leaking from the front.

The person recording continues driving past the scene in the video, capturing the immediate aftermath, but does not show the drivers involved. Their conditions remain unknown at this time, but if anyone had been seriously injured, I believe more information would be released.

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A separate video post circulating online shows Kennewick Police arriving at the scene shortly after the crash. I can find no other information about this story, making me think this is less likely a DUI case and more possibly an elderly driver.

Then again, I am guessing. Watch the video below.

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