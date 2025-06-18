Man Repeatedly Stabs Woman, Then Deliberately Causes Head-On Crash into Truck

Late last night (June 17, 2025), Kennewick police responded to a disturbing chain of events, including a violent assault and a deliberate vehicle collision, all allegedly committed by the same suspect.

Kennewick Police officers responded to two related emergency calls around 11:30 PM that night.

Two Kennewick Emergencies, but Only One Suspect

The first incident was reported in the 6900 block of W 27th Ave, where a woman had been stabbed multiple times. Almost at the same time, another call came in about a two-vehicle crash at Bob Olson Parkway and W 15th Pl. At first, the incidents seemed unrelated, but quickly a chilling connection emerged.

Police say that 20-year-old Adam Hand stabbed a woman near Bob Olson Parkway multiple times. Even with serious injuries, she managed to escape and get help from a nearby house. The woman victim was treated and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Deliberate Crash Adds to Felony Vehicular Assault Charges

Things escalated when Hand was fleeing the scene, then allegedly steered his vehicle into oncoming traffic and intentionally struck a pickup truck. Thankfully, the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries, but the deliberate nature of the collision led to Hand being arrested and charged with Felony Vehicular Assault under RCW 46.61.522.

More charges are expected in the case, including Assault in the First Degree (RCW 9A.36.011), in connection with the stabbing.

Kennewick Police reopened Bob Olson Parkway, but the case is still in the investigative stages. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the non-emergency line at 509-628-0333 and referencing case number KPD 25-043896.

