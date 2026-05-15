Tri-Cities Hospital District Invested $20,000 in New Local Scholarships

The Kennewick Public Hospital District made a significant investment in the Tri-Cities community this week, committing $20,000 to establish scholarships for social work students at WSU Tri-Cities.

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The funding supports WSU Tri-Cities' brand new Bachelor of Social Work program. It is the first social work degree program the university has ever offered, and the funding arrives at exactly the right moment.

Why This Scholarship Program Matters Right Now

The Tri-Cities region has a real and growing need for qualified social workers. These are the professionals who show up for families in crisis, advocate for kids in the healthcare system, support people navigating mental health challenges, and serve communities that too often get left behind.

Training more qualified social workers locally, and removing financial barriers for students who want to do that work, is a direct investment in the health of this entire Tri-Cities region.

The Richmond Family Legacy Lives On

The $20,000 gift comes through the Paul G. and Mabel Richmond Endowment Fund, which the hospital district oversees. The Richmond family spent their lives committed to strengthening healthcare in the Tri-Cities, and this scholarship continues that legacy in a meaningful way.

The announcement was released in a press release by WSU Tri-Cities on May 15, 2026.

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