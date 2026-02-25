Morning 3 Car Rollover Shut Down Ridgeline Drive in Kennewick

It was a rough start to the day in the Southridge area of Kennewick after a serious crash blocked part of Ridgeline Drive this morning.

The Kennewick Police Department said traffic officers were called to a three-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Ridgeline Drive and Nelson Street. It happened early enough to snarl up the morning commute for drivers trying to get through the area during the start of school.

Kennewick Police Close Road for Hours After 3 Vehicle Crash

Photos from the scene show just how violent the collision was. A red pickup truck ended up flipped completely onto its side in the roadway. Another vehicle came to rest off the road, lodged in bushes nearby. Debris, including car parts and scattered fragments, could be seen stretched across the pavement between the wrecked vehicles.

The Kennewick Police Department posted about the crash on Facebook. By 7:50 a.m., police announced Ridgeline Drive would be closed for an extended period while traffic investigators documented the scene. That typically means crews were carefully measuring, photographing, and reconstructing what happened before clearing everything away.

Ridgeline Drive was Back Open by Mid-Morning

For drivers in the Southridge area, it meant finding alternate routes and packing some patience. Luckily, traffic was not affected that much during the closure. Just after 10:25 a.m., officers provided an update that the roadway had reopened.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what led up to the rollover, but the damage alone shows this was no minor fender-bender.

