Kennewick Police Shut Down Illegal Massage Businesses in Citywide Sting

It wasn’t business as usual in Kennewick this week for four alleged illegal massage parlors.

The Kennewick Police Department says its Criminal Investigations Division, along with detectives, the Criminal Apprehension Team, and the METRO Drug Task Force, carried out an operation targeting illegal massage parlors across the city.

According to KPD, officers have received complaints about multiple locations allegedly engaging in prostitution and potential human trafficking.

Four Kennewick Massage Businesses Ordered Closed

During the operation, four businesses were found to be operating illegally and were ordered to shut down:

R Massage, 418 N. Kellogg St. – Business closed; owner cited

Sunrise Massage Spa, 200 N. Volland St. – Business closed; owner cited

Sunrise Massage, 121 Vista Way – Business closed; owner cited

Dream Spa, 5612 W. Clearwater Ave. – Business closed; one owner arrested

In total, three owners were issued criminal citations for permitting prostitution. One owner was arrested and booked into jail on a prostitution charge.

Kennewick Police Focus on Victims, Not Just Charges

Police say three human trafficking victims were identified during the operation and offered victim advocacy services. That piece matters.

Law enforcement says these investigations are designed not only to hold business owners accountable but to find and support people who may be working under coercion or exploitation. Potential victims are offered resources and services, but operators who violate the law face criminal consequences.

KPD also had a warning for customers. Officials say those who engage in criminal activity at these establishments contribute to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, and they also risk arrest.

They say investigations into illegal businesses will continue, and anyone with information about suspected criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Kennewick Polce Department.

