Kennewick Police Make Firearm Arrest After Late-Night Weapons Complaint

A weapons complaint in Kennewick led to a high-risk traffic stop early Wednesday morning and the arrest of a 36-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

The Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of North Dennis Street early this morning around 2:01 a.m. on October 21, 2026.

Witnesses Reported Seeing a Gun After Gang Signs Flashed

The original complaint said men in the area were reportedly flashing gang signs and were seen with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle matching the description.

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Officers detained two people inside the vehicle with a high-risk stop, which is used when police believe a situation may involve a weapon or another potential safety threat.

One Man Arrested but a Second Person was Released

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest 36-year-old Oscar Rivera-Ruiz for unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Police say the charge comes from a previous felony conviction.

Washington law generally restricts people with qualifying felony convictions from possessing firearms, although the specific circumstances and legal restrictions in an individual case can vary.

The second person detained during the stop was released pending further investigation.

More Charges Could Follow

The investigation isn't over. Kennewick police say additional charges may be filed once investigators finish reviewing the case.

The incident is being tracked under KPD case number 26-070735.

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