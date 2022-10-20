The Kennewick police have finally released pictures of the van suspected in an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Kennewick earlier this week.

Why is the Kennewick Police Looking for that Van?

Police released the photos of the suspected blue van on Facebook. They are asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can identify the owner or driver of the van. The attempted abduction happened on Wednesday around noon on 10th street in Kennewick while walking to Park Middle School.

Who Do You Call if You See the Van?

If anyone knows any information about this blue van, contact the Kennewick PD non-emergency line at 509-628-0333. Mention case number 22-79562. See the full post below.