Kennewick PD Involved in Shooting After Suicidal Knife Incident

Luckily, a 27 year-old-man is still alive after rushing at Kennewick police with a large knife.

Kennewick Police Suicidal Call Quickly Turns to Officer-Involved Shooting

Last night (March 19, 2025), at around 9:53 PM, the Kennewick Police Department was called to the Arlo on 10th Apartments after reports of a suicidal male with a big knife. The caller told dispatch that the young man had appeared to have cut his own arm and was threatening to harm himself more.

Officers arrived a few minutes later around 9:56 PM, joined by other emergency medical personnel. That man, now identified as 27-year-old Dillon Winters of Kennewick, was found in the parking lot of the apartments holding a large knife. Officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation and tried to talk when Winters allegedly suddenly charged at one of the officers with the knife in hand.

In response to the charge, two officers fired their guns at Winters multiple times. After being shot, he was immediately treated by officers and medics on-site before being transported to a nearby hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries. No officers involved in the shooting or bystanders nearby were injured.

After the shooting, the Kennewick Police Department activated the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) made of detectives from various law enforcement agencies in the region. The Special Investigations Unit is leading the independent investigation to ensure transparency and objectivity.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead in overseeing the investigation with the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII) also involved. This is normal protocol when an officer-involved shooting occurs in order to make sure the review is unbiased and thorough.

Once Winters is discharged from the hospital, he will be booked into the Benton County Jail on charges related to the incident, including first-degree assault. The Kennewick Police Department says any updates or details for this ongoing investigation will be provided by the Special Investigations Unit.