Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
I love it when a mail thief gets caught!
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances
This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
The Man Allegedly Had 45 Pieces of Stolen Mail
Kennewick police say they arrested the man without incident and found 45 pieces of stolen mail from the neighborhood in his possession. The still un-named man was arrested for mail theft after Kennewick police established probable cause. He was then taken to the Benton County Jail. Kennewick police then returned the stolen mail back to the original owners before leaving the neighborhood.
The Facebook Post Comment Section Reaction
Of course, the comment section is always worth reading in these situations. One user posted "He is going to do some time for that. It is a federal offense." They bring up a really good point. Others took the opportunity to thank the police for catching the thief saying "Well done" and "Thank you KPD." You can read the original post below:
**Felony Arrest** KPD Case: 23-004619 On 01/18/2022, officers were dispatched the 4100-block of W 3rd Ave for a Suspicious Circumstances. Further details indicated a male was taking mail out of multiple mailboxes in the area. Due to a quick response, the male suspect was apprehended with 45 pieces of mail, with multiple addresses. Ultimately, probable cause was developed to arrest the male for Felony Mail Theft. He was subsequently taken into custody. The mail was returned to the proper owners.
