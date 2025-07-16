A Bizarre Evening with Kennewick Police. Cocaine, Crosses, and $100 Bills

If you were near Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick yesterday evening, chances are you might have thought someone was filming a movie or a prank.

Kennewick Cocaine Confessions and a Suspended License

Tuesday night (July 15th), around 6:50 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department were called to Ranch and Home after getting reports of a man acting strangely.

The man, later identified as Michael Piat, was hard to miss because he had black paint on his face in the shape of a cross and was handing out $100 bills to random people while making disturbing comments about harming others.

Yeah, it doesn't make any sense to me either.

Things escalated quickly with Michael openly admitting that he had used cocaine earlier in the day to store employees before driving off. Officers arrived at the scene and spotted him in a parking lot just down the street, from the pictures released, it looks like Applebee's.

Kennewick Police Arrest Man with Black Cross on His Face

After a short conversation, officers placed him under arrest for driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence of narcotics.

Michael admitted to both using and having cocaine in his car, so police obtained a search warrant for the car. Michael was transported to a local hospital, then was medically cleared before being booked into the Benton County Jail.

