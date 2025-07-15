Limited Edition Happy Gilmore 2 Golf Balls are Now Available in Kennewick

“You just hit that guy!”, hopefully not something you will hear while teeing off with these limited edition golf balls now available in the Tri-Cities.

If you're a fan of Happy Gilmore, golf, or just cool limited-edition gear, Golf Universe in Kennewick has something that’s about to make your golf game way more fun.

The store announced they’ve just stocked the Happy Gilmore 2 “Hockey Jersey” Chrome Tour golf balls, but they are going fast. I thought for sure you would have to order these online, but you can get them right here locally without the wait or cost of shipping.

You Can Find These Golf Balls with Hockey Roots Now in Kennewick

These aren’t just any golf balls. They are built for distance, feel, and control, but are designed with Happy’s roots in mind. The hockey jersey design pays tribute to Happy’s first love, hockey.

The ball is also decorated with crossed hockey sticks, bold jersey colors, and that gritty, never-quit energy we all remember from the original 1996 film.

And they’re dropping at the perfect time, with the new Happy Gilmore 2 movie set to hit Netflix on July 25th.

In case you missed the buzz, Happy Gilmore 2 is on its way. The movie is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, and brings back familiar faces like Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan.

There are some new stars like Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) joining the cast, also.

Thirty years after his first Tour Championship win, Happy has to return to golf, this time to raise money for his daughter’s ballet school. (Yes, you read that right.)

Get Them While You Can in Kennewick on Edison

Golf Universe warns these limited-edition balls won’t last long. Whether you’re a diehard fan or just want a fun, high-performance ball to shake up your game, swing by their Kennewick store on Edison before they’re gone for good.

