Kennewick Fuel Fiasco: Edison Station’s Surprise Shutdown

You may have noticed both gas stations were closed today on the corner of N Edison and Canal in Kennewick.

Kennewick Gas Station Closes After Gas Leak Found in Tanks

As I drove by the gas stations at the intersection of Canal and N Edison in Kennewick today, I noticed that both gas stations had all their pumps closed. Both the Circle K convenience store and the 76 Rocket mart across the street had their pumps closed and blocked off with yellow caution tape. Having never seen that before, I pulled into the parking lot and went inside to talk to the cashier of each location to find out what was happening.

Strange Things are Afoot at the Circle K

First I went to the Circle K and asked the clerk what was happening. The person working said they had recently found a leak in one of their holding tanks and that they were going to be closed for a few days until it was fixed. I asked if he knew if the 76 stations across the street had closed their pumps for the same reason, but he didn't say. I got back in my car and ventured across the road to find out if they were closed for the same reason.

Drove Across the Street to Check the 76 Station: Also Closed

I asked the clerk immediately if they also had a gas leak found in their tanks, but the woman behind the counter made a funny face and said no. She said their location was only having some trouble with their computers and would be back open within an hour or so. She also said she had no idea the station across the street on Canal was dealing with a gas leak. I left the area to grab some lunch but on my way back through the area almost 3 hours later, both gas stations still had all their pumps blocked off with caution tape. I know the Circle K will be closed for at least a few days, and if their neighbor is still closed in the morning I am guessing they have a similar problem. Time will tell.

