High-Speed Crash Near a Clearwater Roundabout Leads to DUI Arrest

The Kennewick Police Department reports officers were dispatched just before midnight last night, around 11:40 p.m. (June 10), to an injury crash at West Clearwater Avenue and Leslie Road.

What they found was a vehicle that had left the roadway after striking a light pole and coming to rest in a ditch.

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A late-night drive through Kennewick ended with a damaged vehicle, a knocked-down light pole, and a trip to jail.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Kennewick DUI Crash Ends With Vehicle in Ditch, and Driver Arrested

Police say witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the roundabout before the crash.

Police say the vehicle first hit a light pole before leaving the road and ending up in the ditch.

During their investigation, officers determined the driver, identified as 28-year-old Evan J. Colacci, was highly intoxicated. Police say Colacci was not injured in the crash, was taken into custody, and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.

This is just another reminder of how dangerous impaired driving is.

Second DUI Crash of the Night

What makes this incident even more concerning is that it wasn't the only DUI-related crash officers responded to that night.

Kennewick Police also said in their Facebook release that this was the second DUI crash they investigated that evening.

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