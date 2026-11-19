A traffic stop in Kennewick turned into a late-night chase early this morning after police say an impaired driver tried to get away but ended up not getting far.

After misjudging two roundabouts, the vehicle ended up crashing through a fence and into bushes.

The chase started after the Kennewick Police Department spotted the vehicle around 2:41 a.m. early this morning (November 17, 2026).

Roundabouts Were a Problem for Fleeing DUI Driver

An officer first attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it drive over the middle of the roundabout at South Union Street and West 4th Avenue.

Instead of stopping, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle again misjudged the roundabout at South Union Street and West 4th Avenue, but this time, the vehicle crashed through a fence.

The driver did not get away because police say he was trapped in large bushes, allowing officers to safely take him into custody.

19-Year-Old Arrested on Multiple Charges

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Harold Viveros. Officers determined he was under the influence and arrested him for DUI.

Viveros also had an outstanding warrant for DUI and Driving With a Suspended License in the Second Degree.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of DUI, Driving With a Suspended License in the Second Degree, and Attempting to Elude, along with the outstanding warrant.

No Injuries Reported

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