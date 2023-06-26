Bad Car Crash Illustrates This Scary Problem on Kennewick Street

Does This Kennewick Street Have a Serious Problem?

A scary crash over the weekend is highlighting an ignored problem on this Kennewick street.

Get our free mobile app

loading...

Kennewick Police Report High-Speed Injury Accident Sunday

On Sunday, June 25, 2023, the Kennewick Police Department posted there was an injury accident around the area of S Date St & E 3rd Ave. The accident happened around 4:38 in the afternoon according to the timing of the post. The high-speed accident closed down traffic while police were gathering evidence and were asking the community to avoid that area.

credit Facebook @kennewickpolice credit Facebook @kennewickpolice loading...

Kennewick Residence Report Witnessing the Accident

On the Kennewick Police post about the accident, multiple Kennewick residents that live in the area reported both hearing what led up to the accident. One reported they "heard the car racing down E. 3rd from Washington. I started to say there was going to be an accident one day. I couldn't get all the words out when a loud BOOM!"

Another witness said they witnessed the car driving dangerously before the accident. "I'd say 80+ (the) car passed me, (then) turned on the same street I was turning on. When I turned, (I) saw the car take out the white car so fast to the point that the white car flipped once and landed back on its tires. It was the scariest thing ever." For the record the speed limit on E 3rd Avenue is only 25 mph, making the alleged estimated speed of the car over 3 times the legal speed limit.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kennewick Residents Complain About Constant Speeding

More people that live in the area posted about the constant speeding in the area and why they think it is happening. "People turn onto 3rd from Washington and absolutely punch it to get to Finley" & "People treat this street like the Autobahn". There are good reasons why the speed limit is only 25 on E 3rd Avenue. It is long and narrow with people parking cars along the side limiting space and kids running around during the day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One person had a brilliant idea to stop the problem saying "Maybe people should slow down when cruising on third." Ya think? Now you just have to figure out how to actually make it happen. The first things that come to mind would be speed bumps, stop signs, or more police patrols but what do I know? Hopefully, someone that matters is working on the problem so the residents living in that area don't have to keep acing this danger every day.