A Fast-Moving Brush Fire Started Below US-395 in Kennewick Near Train Tracks

A brush fire ignited in the dry grass below Canal Drive and the US-395 viaduct in Kennewick early this afternoon, sending a thick column of white and black smoke across the area before fire crews knocked it down in approximately 20 minutes.

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The fire is out as of around 2:30 PM, but the scene is still active with BNSF crews on site inspecting the tracks.

credit Michael McDonnal

How the Fire Unfolded in Real Time

The fire was reported at 2:10 PM, with crews arriving on scene within minutes. The location created an immediate complication with a BNSF train sitting directly next to the burning brush, blocking police access to the scene.

The train had to be moved back before officers could reach the area, adding a tense few minutes to what was already a fast-developing situation on fire.

By 2:15 PM, strong winds out of the southwest were pushing the smoke northeast toward the Columbia River and along the tracks toward US-395. The thick plume of white and black smoke was visible across a wide area and briefly raised concerns about potential impacts to Canal Drive and US-395 above, though no road closures were put in place.

The fire spread through the dry grass east of the US-395 viaduct before fire crews got ahead of it and brought it under control. By 2:30 PM, the fire was put out and under control.

credit Michael McDonnal credit Michael McDonnal

The Railroad Complication

Two red fire engines responded to the scene alongside four BNSF railroad trucks. After the fire was out, BNSF crews immediately began inspecting the track to assess whether the fire had caused any damage to the rail infrastructure running through that corridor. That inspection is ongoing.

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Twenty minutes from ignition to knockdown is a fast and effective response by Kennewick Fire crews.

Great job!!

credit Michael McDonnal credit Michael McDonnal

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