Gun Shots Fired at Downtown Kennewick Bar Brawl

A fight at a downtown Kennewick bar led to shots being fired and the suspect being arrested early this Saturday morning.

It Started with a Bar Brawl Around 1 am

Kennewick police say they first got reports of a shooting happening downtown Kennewick at 6 S Cascade Street. That is the location of the Sports Page Bar, a popular hangout on weekends in the Tri-Cities. Police say a fight started between the men and escalated until at least 1 man pulled a gun and shot at another in the bar. More than one weapon could have been fired because police specifically say it "escalated in weapon(s) being brandished."

After Shooting in the Bar, the Man Fled

Luckily no one was shot or injured in the incident. After the shooting, the suspect fled but police quickly identified him as a man from Richland. Kennewick PD and Richland PD worked together to locate the suspect and take him into custody. He was arrested for Assault 1st Degree and booked into jail in Benton County. The man has been identified as Victor Barry William Clarke, 23, according to arrest records reported by the Tri-City Herald. Police would like anyone with information, pictures, or video of the event to contact them by phone at 509-628-0333 and say it is about case #22-080349. You can also leave information with their tip line by clicking here.

