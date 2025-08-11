[UPDATE] Keller Ferry Reopened After All Power Lost at North Landing

If you rely on the Keller Ferry for your commute or travel plans along SR-21, this morning, you had to find another way around.

Around 6:38 a.m. (Monday, August 11), The Keller Ferry was officially announced out of service until further notice because of a power failure at the north landing site.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X that crews were waiting on an electrician to restore power to the landing. Until that happened, the M/V Sanpoil was not going anywhere.

How to Get Around When the Keller Ferry is Busted

WSDOT recommends that travelers detour using one of these options.

State Route 25, or

State Routes 155 and 174

Both detours will get you where you need to go, but be warned, because each could add up to an hour of travel time to your trip.

Luckily, around 11:30 am, the electrician fixed the problem and the ferry resumed service.

Stay Informed on Your Trip with WSDOT

If you’re heading across the Columbia River in that area, build in some extra time and maybe pack some snacks or cue up your favorite playlist. You never know when the Ferry could have issues again.

WSDOT is encouraging all drivers to check conditions before hitting the road. You can find the latest ferry status and traffic alerts on either:

These easy-to-use tools can save you from wasting time and keep you informed about the ferry service.

Ferry outages like this aren’t common, but when they happen, it can definitely throw a wrench in your plans. In case you did not catch it earlier, the repairs are finished and the Ferry is back in service.

