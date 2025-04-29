Kam 2.0 to the Next Lamar? Seahawks Hit Big with 2025 Draft Class

Seahawks fans, get HYPED because this Draft Class is loaded with game-changers.

Alabama v Oklahoma Getty Images loading... attachment-Alabama v Oklahoma NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - NOVEMBER 23: Cornerback Kani Walker #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners forces quarterback Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide out of bounds before settling for a field goal in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Freaky Athleticism and Perfect Fits: Why Seahawks Fans Should Be Thrilled About the 2025 NFL Draft

If there’s a theme to the Seattle Seahawks' 2025 draft class, it’s simple: freaky athleticism meets perfect scheme fits. As a lifelong Hawks fan and someone lucky enough to be at the draft in Green Bay this year, I can’t remember a more exciting, high-upside group of picks. From the trenches to the secondary to a potential quarterback of the future, John Schneider and company absolutely nailed it this year.

Illinois State v North Dakota State Getty Images loading... attachment-Illinois State v North Dakota State FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA - OCTOBER 29: Grey Zabel #74 of the North Dakota State Bison against the Illinois State Redbirds at FARGODOME on October 29, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images)

Round 1, Pick 18: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Let’s start with Grey Zabel, our Round 1 pick at No. 18. I had the chance to meet his family at the draft, and let me tell you, the guy comes from great stock. Zabel isn’t just a big body (though he’s massive); he’s got elite footwork, raw strength, and that uncoachable edge that Seattle fans are going to fall in love with.

Why Grey Zabel Could Be the Anchor Seattle's O-Line Needs

His performance at the Senior Bowl, where he didn’t lose a single rep, turned heads all across the league. Some analysts like Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz offered a cautious B-, others like Ayrton Ostly gave the pick an A+, pointing out how seamlessly Zabel fits Klint Kubiak’s offense and his versatility to play all positions. Whether he lines up at center or guard, he’s going to instantly help what was one of the worst interior O-lines in football last year.

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Getty Images loading... attachment-2025 NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nick Emmanwori #DB40 of South Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Round 2, Pick 37: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Then there’s Nick Emmanwori, our second-round stud at pick No. 37. This is my favorite pick of the entire draft. The Seahawks traded up 15 spots to land him, and for good reason. Emmanwori has the size of a linebacker and the speed of a corner, he’s literally called “Kam Chancellor 2.0.” And get this: he trained with the same coaches Kam did and grew up idolizing him.

The moment I heard that, I was sold. Analysts are praising the pick across the board, with Middlehurst-Schwartz saying it would’ve been justifiable at 18, and Ostly giving it another A. Emmanwori is going to thrive under Mike Macdonald’s creative, aggressive defense. The BOOM is back in Seattle, and I couldn't be more excited.

Alabama v Michigan - ReliaQuest Bowl Getty Images loading... attachment-Alabama v Michigan - ReliaQuest Bowl TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball while pressured by TJ Guy #42 of the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Round 3, Pick 92: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

And finally, we have Jalen Milroe, a Round 3 QB with serious upside. This dude is an athletic freak, drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson. He’s got a cannon for an arm, blazing speed, and a knack for making plays. Sure, he’s raw, but let him sit behind Sam Darnold for a year or two, and he could be the future of this franchise. Even if he doesn’t start right away, expect him to make an impact in red-zone packages this year. Analysts are calling him a high-reward gamble, and I love that we finally swung big at QB.

2025 NFL Draft - Red Carpet Getty Images loading... attachment-2025 NFL Draft - Red Carpet GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe is the Sneaky-Steal of the 2025 Draft

Bottom line? I am predicting that this draft is a turning point. The Seahawks didn’t just draft players, they drafted identity. Tough, explosive, high-upside athletes who will bring energy, swagger, and physicality back to Seattle on both sides of the ball. Go Seahawks!