Kadlec Upgrades Tri-Cities Cancer Care with Cutting-Edge Technology

Until recently, if you needed cutting-edge cancer treatment, you had to go to Spokane or Seattle. Not anymore because the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center just changed the game for our entire region.

Get our free mobile app

The Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center just added a Varian TrueBeam HyperSight Linear Accelerator to their already impressive lineup of medical equipment. That name probably doesn’t mean much to you (it didn’t to me either), but it is one of the most advanced tools in cancer treatment out there today.

Now you can get this world-class treatment right here in the Tri-Cities. I have lived here for over 20 years now, and I am excited that this treatment is available close to home, just in case. You may not realize that 1 in every 2 men gets cancer, and the same is true for 1 in every 3 women.

Real-Time Imaging Right on the Table

The Varian TrueBeam HyperSight Linear Accelerator isn’t just a radiation machine. It combines a high-powered CT scanner with pinpoint-accurate radiation therapy.

What does that mean for patients? No more bouncing around to get additional scans between treatments. The HyperSight system takes crystal-clear images in real time while the patient is on the treatment table.

If a tumor changes position or shrinks, doctors can immediately adjust the plan in real-time. Treatments become more precise and more effective, and healthy tissue is better protected. This upgrade is a huge deal.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent press release, Jessica Lukson from Kadlec talked about what this means for the Mid Columbia region, saying, “Honestly, you can’t get better care in a hundred miles. You don’t have to go out of the area for treatment.”

Faster, Safer, More Comfortable Treatments in the Tri-Cities

Kadlec is also making the experience more comfortable with tables that adjust to support the patient instead of making the patient twist into awkward positions. The system supports up to 440 pounds, making care more accessible for more people.

Get our free mobile app

If a patient moves even slightly during treatment, the system automatically pauses, adjusts, and resumes, making treatment more reliable. It can even map and treat multiple tumors at once.

It's Not Just for Cancer Anymore

The new system can also help people with osteoarthritis. It is used a lot in Europe, and Kadlec now offers this cutting-edge option here. If you’ve tried every injection or pill for joint pain and it hasn't helped, this treatment could be a life-changer.

This new machine is part of a $6.2 million investment by Providence into our local cancer center.

“When it was time to replace the older machine, we said we wanted to get the best of the

best, and we have,” said Steven Bosma, one of the physicists at Kadlec in that recent press release. “This is the top of the top.”