Join the Team: WSDOT Seeks Winter Maintenance Workers

Winter is almost here and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is ramping up its workforce to ensure safe travel across the state's highways.

loading...

WSDOT Seeking Highway Maintenance Workers for Winter Season at Snoqualmie Pass

The Washington State Department of Transportation is actively looking to fill multiple non-permanent Highway Maintenance Worker positions in Cle Elum, Ellensburg, and Hyak, mostly focusing on maintaining the critical I-90 Snoqualmie Pass area.

WSDOT oversees more than 18,000 lane miles of state highway, operates the largest ferry system in the nation, and manages an impressive array of infrastructure, including the world’s longest floating bridge. With the winter season presenting unique challenges, WSDOT is looking for dedicated individuals to join their team and help keep Washington's roads safe for travel.

The available Highway Maintenance Worker positions are essential for maintaining road safety during the winter months. The WSDOT website says successful candidates will be responsible for multiple tasks, including operating snow removal equipment, repairing roadways, maintaining culverts and catch basins, and managing debris removal. This tough work requires self-motivation, mechanical skills, and a willingness to work outdoors in challenging weather conditions. Candidates could also work in traffic control during maintenance operations, making sure the public can travel safely and efficiently around projects.

The position requires individuals with a high school diploma or GED, a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Class A with an N endorsement (cargo/tanker), a current medical card, should ideally have at least two years of experience in highway maintenance or roadway construction. Additional certifications like Flagger Certification and First Aid Certification are also preferred.

Working for WSDOT offers a unique opportunity to contribute to public safety while enjoying the outdoors or our beautiful state. For more details and to apply, visit WSDOT Careers.