Comedy Superstar Jo Koy Is Coming to the Tri-Cities — Win Tickets!

Get ready to laugh, Tri-Cities! One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy is coming to town!

Comedy superstar Jo Koy is bringing his hilarious KOY MEETS WORLD TOUR to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Friday, November 6, 2026, and we've got your chance to WIN tickets!

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Known for his wildly popular Netflix comedy specials and hilarious stories about family, relationships, and everyday life, Jo Koy has become one of the most successful touring comedians in the world.

Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images

From the beginning of his career performing in a Las Vegas coffee house to selling out arenas around the globe, Jo Koy has built a massive following.

He's also no stranger to Washington State! In 2022, he sold out Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and the Tacoma Dome, entertaining more than 33,000 fans combined.

You've seen him in Netflix specials - Now it's your turn to laugh!

Show Details:

When: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick

Toyota Center, Kennewick Tickets: $45–$85

$45–$85 Buy Tickets: Ticketmaster

WIN TICKETS TO SEE JO KOY LIVE!

Want to experience the laughs in person? Simply fill out the entry form below for your chance to WIN tickets to see Jo Koy LIVE at the Toyota Center on November 6!

Good luck!