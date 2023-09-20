First Lady Jill Biden Visiting Seattle This Friday: Expect Delays

Right now, there are not many details, but this is what we know!

First Lady Jil Biden Visiting the Seattle Area This Friday

Get ready for unpredictable traffic delays heading into this weekend after it was announced that First Lady Jill Biden would be visiting Seattle at the end of this week. This visit is to promote a new "Cancer Moonshot" initiative and speak at a couple of very high-priced fundraiser events. The Cancer Moonshot initiative attempts to greatly reduce cancer fatalities and is a topic very close to the Biden family. The President and his family have lost numerous members to cancer including his son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.

Details of the First Lady's Visit to Seattle

For good reason, most of the details about when and where First Lady Jill Biden will be are secret and not public knowledge. We know that her plane will land sometime Thursday evening at King County International Airport but she will not have any events until Friday. The First Lady will visit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to talk about the importance that cancer survivors have on specialized care and research. The President has personally set a goal to "reduce U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years while improving the quality of life of patients and caregivers" according to the White House.

2 Different High-Priced Fundraisers Planned That Evening

After visiting the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the First Lady will visit two different very expensive fundraising events to help raise campaign funds for the re-election of her husband Joe Biden. The first fundraiser takes place in Shoreline and costs at least $1,000 per person, but you also must make a large contribution. The suggested tiers for donations go all the way up to $50,000 and are explained on the invitation to the event. The second fundraiser event is even more expensive with $2,500 per person cost just to get in. People spent about $25,000 for the more exclusive ticket. None of these events are open to the public and there are no public events planned for this visit. Because the times and locations are kept secret, expect traffic delays just about anywhere or time around the Seattle area while the First Lady is here.

