Why Was Jennifer Garner in Grandview Washington?
The famous actor Jennifer Garner was visiting Washington State this week to celebrate Thanksgiving and ended up in Grandview but why was she there?
Why Was Jennifer Garner in Washington State?
Yes, the actor/actress Jennifer Garner was seen this week over parts of Washington State. If you're not familiar, Jennifer is mostly known as the lead character in Alias among other roles in movies and TV over the last 20 years. She was also married to Ben Affleck and they have three children together.
Jennifer Was Seen in Seattle
Jennifer Garner was in Washington for a fantastic event in Grandview, but first, she stopped in Seattle. She posted a video on her Instagram page at Pike Place Market catching the famous flying fish. Watch the full video by clicking here.
Jennifer Garner was named the first artist Ambassador for Save the Children in 2009. Save the Children is a non-profit organization that promotes "national literacy, nutrition, and early education efforts" for children around the world. Jennifer Garner is very involved and has also been seen multiple times over the years at events for the foundation. That is what brought her to Grandview.
What Were Save the Children Doing in Grandview Washington?
Jennifer Garner and volunteers for Save the Children were packing Thanksgiving dinner boxes this week in Grandview Washington. The event was also covered by the Yakima Herald. Jennifer posted videos of the event on her Instagram feed and was seen helping the volunteers during the day. She wrote on her Instagram "Thank you, @savethechildren for including my kids and me — we loved packing and delivering Thanksgiving food with you, and we were so grateful to meet some of the amazing families you serve." No Jennifer Garner, THANK YOU!!