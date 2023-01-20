Hear the True Story of Jellyfish Exploring the Washington Capitol

It sounds like something from a children's book, but it is true and it happened in Olympia Washington just a few weeks ago.

credit YouTube King5 Seattle credit YouTube King5 Seattle loading...

Unusually High Tide on Washington Coastline Causes Flooding

This cute little story starts with reports of very unusual high tides off the coast of Olympia. The record high tides start flooding early in the morning downtown near areas around the coast and road closures sprung up all over Olympia. Residents were caught off guard by the sudden surge of seawater.

Record High Tide Brings Unusual Visitors to Washington Capitol

The record high tide Olympia experienced back on December 27th was a record at almost 19 feet. That unusually high tide brought half a foot of water and lots of sea creatures downtown, including wandering jellyfish. Yes, Jellyfish decided to explore the Washington State Capitol that day.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Jellyfish Spotted on the Streets of Olympia Washington

During the rush of seawater from the record high tide, an unusual visitor was spotted wandering the Washington Capitol's streets. Jellyfish were caught out for a stroll taking advantage of the new water pathways on city streets that they could finally explore. They obviously been itching to see the Capitol Building and sample a part of the city that had been out of reach until then.

credit YouTube King5 Seattle credit YouTube King5 Seattle loading...

Visiting Jellyfish are Unaware of Lurking Dangers

The jellyfish were found just swimming along the streets of Olympia like nothing special was happening, unaware of the dangers driving, walking, and flying around them. Floating in only a half foot of water, the jellyfish were prime targets for birds or to be squished by a passing car. Good thing one good samaritan noticed the risk and sprung into action.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Jellyfish Saviour Springs Into Action

Luckily, the jellyfish had a guardian angel watching over them on their short visit to the Washington State Capitol. A local woman saw the jellyfish and reached down with her bare hands to pick them up one at a time and bring them back to the ocean. According to the video author, the woman had to walk about 60 feet to the ocean shoreline.

Jellyfish Enjoyed Their Stay and Returned Home Safe

Thanks to the quick thinking of the jellyfish savior, all the jellyfish were returned safely back home to the sea where they belong. I am sure they are sharing all the stories of their adventures with the little baby jellyfish back home about their adventures on the streets of Olympia.