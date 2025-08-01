Truck Hauling Tons of Hay Tipped into Ditch and Caused Delays on SR-20

I hope drivers in Jefferson County packed a little extra patience today.

A truck hauling hay ran into a ditch near milepost 1 on SR-20 and lost a chunk of its load on the roadside.

Truck Carrying Hay Tips on SR-20, No Injuries Reported

According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the incident caused alternating traffic in the area while crews worked to clear the scene.

It took some time before the tow truck arrived, and things are fully back to normal.

The good news is that there are no reports of injuries, and traffic is back to normal. The bad news is that hay bales and debris were scattered around the ditch and made cleanup a bit of a process.

There were delays and alternating traffic control while crews were on scene.

The Risks of Hauling Heavy Hay Loads

Hauling hay might seem routine for many drivers in rural areas, but it comes with real risks, especially on winding or narrow highways like SR-20.

Hay bales are heavy, bulky, and can easily shift during transport if not properly secured. A sudden movement or a hard brake can cause the load to become unstable or tip a trailer entirely.

If a truck veers off the road, like in today’s incident, the loose hay can also create fire hazards or cause traffic accidents.

That’s why proper load balancing and strapping are critical for safety.

