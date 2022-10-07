Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.

The puppies are rottweilers and according to James, "want to be wherever you are." Here's the thing about puppies; they're quick. James scrambled to get out of the pen and shut the door without squishing the puppies. Unfortunately for James, he tripped and ended up faceplanting.

The video has been seen over 7 million times and if I were James, I'd ask my sister if she needed more help watching the puppies. I think the pain of the faceplant was worth it.