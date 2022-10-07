Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
@jamesennn Replying to @shaylilymarie you can hear my pain in this one #epicfail #puppies #rottweilerpups #fail ♬ original sound - James Philipsen
The puppies are rottweilers and according to James, "want to be wherever you are." Here's the thing about puppies; they're quick. James scrambled to get out of the pen and shut the door without squishing the puppies. Unfortunately for James, he tripped and ended up faceplanting.
@jamesennn OMG!!! that did not go as planned. #puppy #fail #puppies #funny #lol #run ♬ Rocky: Eye of the Tiger - Best Movie Soundtracks
The video has been seen over 7 million times and if I were James, I'd ask my sister if she needed more help watching the puppies. I think the pain of the faceplant was worth it.