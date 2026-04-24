Seattle Seahawks Newly Drafted Running Back Might Be Better Than You Think

Jadarian Price isn't the flashiest name from the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Seahawks may have quietly landed one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in this entire class.

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Let's break down why.

USC v Notre Dame Getty Images loading... SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Jadarian Price #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the third quarter against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 18, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Seahawks New Back has Fresh Legs Heading into First NFL Season

Price carried the ball only 295 times over three full seasons at Notre Dame. You might think it's a red flag, but it isn't. I think it is a gift. While most first-round backs arrive in the league with heavy mileage in college, Price split his carries with Jeremiyah Love, the third overall pick.

The result is a lot less tread on his tires, elite burst still fully intact, and a body that hasn't absorbed the punishment most starting college backs endure. He's essentially a seasoned college veteran with a rookie's legs, and it showed. His explosive run rate of 21.2% led the entire 2026 draft class. That number doesn't lie.

Syracuse v Notre Dame Getty Images loading... SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jadarian Price #24 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on November 22, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Price Cuts at Full Speed, And That Changes Everything

Kenneth Walker was electric, but he was a cutback runner, meaning he would sometimes surrender yards setting up the run. Price is built differently with low, square pads. He anticipates lanes before they open with great vision, makes one decisive cut at top speed, and gets vertical immediately.

That translates to fewer negative plays and more chunk gains in Seattle's outside zone scheme, which Price himself called his "bread and butter."

Texas A&M v Notre Dame loading...

Speed Is Real, And Now Seattle Has More of It

Price ran an easy 4.5 40-yard dash at the combine, and he might even have more speed in the tank. Pair that with Rasheed Shaheed stretching the perimeter, and defensive coordinators suddenly have a nightmare on their hands.

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The Seahawks didn't just find a running back. They may have found their next offensive cornerstone.

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