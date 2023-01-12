I’ve Never Seen the Laser Light Show at Grand Coulee Dam and I’m Ashamed

I&#8217;ve Never Seen the Laser Light Show at Grand Coulee Dam and I&#8217;m Ashamed

I've said this before; I feel like every day I learn something new about Washington and I've lived here twenty years.

One of the areas in which I'm limited when it comes to Washington is events. I know the big festivals and gatherings like Watershed, the hot air balloon festival in Walla Walla, and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Otherwise, I'm pretty out of touch. That's why I was stunned to discover that one of the biggest laser light shows in the country takes place right here in Washington.

The Grand Coulee Dam is a massive achievement in Washington. It harnesses all the power of the mighty Columbia River, making the dam the BIGGEST power station in the United States. For many Washington families, a trip to the dam can be a great time. Since 1989, Grand Coulee Dam has run its iconic laser light show. During the summer, "One River, Many Voices" can be seen nightly as the lasers are cast along the length of the dam. This presentation serves as a spellbinding journey through the history of our region and the Columbia River's role in not just our lives, but the lives of others around the country. The show runs from late May through the end of September and is free to view. A local radio station plays the audio for the light show so you can enjoy the fun in your car. If you've never seen the laser light show at Grand Coulee Dam before, you'll want to check this video out.

