It’s LOG: It’s Big, It’s Heavy, It’s Blocking Washington SR-3 Now

A portion of State Route 3 (SR 3) in Mason County was fully blocked early Monday morning after a wood round (log) fell onto the roadway.

loading...

Wood Round Blocks SR 3 in Mason County, Drivers Diverted to Alternate Routes

The incident occurred around 10:10 AM near milepost 5 on SR 3, forcing authorities to close the highway and divert traffic. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Katherine Weatherwax issued an advisory on social media, notifying the public that the blockage was caused by a wood round that had come down from the nearby hillside along the highway. As crews worked to clear the debris and assess the situation, WSP instructed drivers to avoid the area and instead use the John’s Prairie/Wallace Kneeland routes as a detour. This story makes me think of that spoof commercial on the Ren and Stimpy Show about LOG, from Blamo. Do you remember it?

The closure of SR 3 at milepost 5 has caused delays for commuters in the area. Authorities are urging patience as they investigate the cause of the fallen wood round and ensure the area is safe for drivers. The Washington State Patrol has not yet provided an estimated time for reopening the highway.

Stay updated on the situation through official channels, including the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and WSP social media accounts, which will provide real-time updates on road conditions and potential closures.

Sing it now kids while you wait for the road to open!!

What rolls downstairs Alone or in pairs, Rolls over your neighbor's dog? What's great for a snack and fits on your back? It's Log, Log, Log! It's Lo-og, Lo-og, It's big, it's heavy, it's wood. It's Lo-og, Lo-og, It's better than bad, it's good! Everyone wants a Log! You're gonna love it, Log! Come on and get your Log! Everyone needs a Log (everyone wants a Log)... You're gonna love it, Log!