Issaquah Officers Rescue Cat, Help Needed to Reunite with Owner

Issaquah Police on the night shift ended up saving a lost cat, and now they're asking for help finding its owner.

Issaquah Police Rescue Lost Cat: Search for Owner Continues

Early yesterday morning (November 4, 2024), Issaquah Police on the night shift encountered a cat in need of help, causing a social media plea by the department to reunite the lost cat with its owner. The cat was found near Arena Sports in Issaquah in distress but was safely rescued by the officers on patrol.

In a lighthearted post, the Issaquah Police Department quipped about their usual work of chasing down "cat burglars," only to stumble upon a different kind of feline. “Our night shift patrol is normally out trying to catch cat burglars, but they came across this kitty needing rescuing by Arena Sports,” the post read. The department asked anyone who recognized the cat to contact them on their non-emergency line.

By mid-morning, the Issaquah Police updated their post, announcing that the cat had been transferred to the King County Animal Care and Control (KCAC) shelter for safekeeping. "If you are the owner, you can contact KCAC directly at 206-296-7387," they wrote, providing the shelter’s contact information for those hoping to reclaim their furry friend.

The post garnered attention, reaching over 3,000 views by early morning, as community members shared the update in hopes of reconnecting the lost cat with its rightful owner.

If the cat remains unclaimed, it will stay with KCAC until an adopter can be found.