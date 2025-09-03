Major I-90 Lane Closure Delays This Weekend for Paving and Bridge Repairs

If you’re planning to head west on I-90 through Issaquah this weekend, expect some big slowdowns.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be out in force to tackle critical paving and bridge repair work between State Route 900 and East Sunset Way.

X @wsdot_traffic

I-90 Weekend Lane Closures & Construction to Know About

From 9 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 5, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, crews will close up to three left lanes of westbound I-90 between mileposts 18 and 16. The work zone covers three bridges:

Front Street North

Fourth Avenue Northwest/East Lake Sammamish Trail

Issaquah Creek

That means if you’re driving westbound toward Bellevue or Seattle, you should brace yourself for lane reductions, delays, and possibly a much slower ride. WSDOT recommends using alternate routes if you can.

Ongoing Washington State I-90 Evening Closures

The weekend work is just part of a much larger project for that region. Starting earlier this summer and still continuing for several weeks, crews have been shutting down up to two lanes of westbound I-90 nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should also expect occasional ramp closures and detours in the area.

This $7.4 million project will rehabilitate 2.5 miles of aging pavement that hasn’t been replaced since 2005. The asphalt is long past its lifespan, with cracks, ruts, and potholes that make the road uneven and unsafe during wet weather.

On top of that, the bridges being repaired were originally built in 1971. With traffic volumes doubling since the 1990s, now about 45,000 vehicles a day, the bridges are overdue for new pavement, repaired expansion joints, and updated waterproofing.

What Drivers Can Expect This Weekend on I-90

Reduced speed limit of 45 MPH through work zones

Weekend and overnight lane closures

Ramp closures with signed detours

Extended delays, especially during peak travel times

While the closures will cause frustration for drivers in the short term, WSDOT says the payoff will be a smoother, safer, and longer-lasting roadway for years to come.

