Over the weekend, Trooper Rick Johnson from the Washington State Patrol posted about ticketing a driver after clocking them at 116 mph in a 70 mph zone. That is 46 miles over the speed limit, but the driver only got a $432 ticket and was sent on their way.

Understandably, people had questions, as do I.

The Washington State Tweet That Got People Talking

"Wait… Isn’t That Reckless Driving?"

One Twitter user replying to the post got straight to the point: "116 and they get to drive off? Isn’t that reckless driving?"

According to RCW 46.61.500, reckless driving in Washington means operating a vehicle with "willful or wanton disregard" for the safety of others. To me, that doesn’t just mean weaving through traffic or racing, but should also mean driving at extreme speeds, especially 66% over the posted limit, like in this example.

I think most people would say that driving 116mph in a 70mph zone should fit the definition listed in RCW 46.61.500, but then again, I am NOT a lawyer.

Why Just a Ticket and Not Arrested?

It’s not always clear why one driver gets a hefty fine and another ends up in court. Troopers can use their judgment when deciding whether to issue a civil ticket or escalate to a criminal charge like reckless driving. The Trooper has to take a bunch of factors into consideration, like:

Was the traffic light or heavy?

Was the driver weaving in and out of traffic or just speeding?

Did they have a prior history?

The Biggest Concern is Public Safety

Let’s be honest, driving 116 mph even when you think the road is clear is risky. It only takes one thing, one mechanical failure, or one thing you didn't see, and all of a sudden, your decision turns deadly. A $432 fine might sting the wallet, but to me, it is not really a strong deterrent for that kind of behavior.

Some believe that any speed that extreme should come with more serious consequences, like license suspension, mandatory court appearances, or maybe jail time. People on the other side argue that troopers need flexibility to make judgment calls.

Are our current penalties strong enough to keep roads safe? It doesn't seem that way, does it?