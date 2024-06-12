Washington Highway Heroes: Inside WSDOT’s Incident Response Team

Discover the heart-pounding world of Washington's Highway Heroes as they race against time to keep roads safe and traffic flowing smoothly.

WSDOT's Incident Response Team: Keeping Highways Safe

Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) Incident Response Team (IRT) is the frontline force in when the Washington State Department of Transportation has to deal with crashes, stalls and spills on the highways. What do they do? They ensure the smooth flow of traffic by quickly clearing incidents and assisting drivers in trouble.

The team is made of dedicated crews who use a fleet of tow trucks to effectively manage and solve many different kinds of emergencies on Washington's highways. When they arrive on the scene, IRT drivers are often the first responders and provide the first line of medical care if necessary.

The responsibilities of an IRT driver include much more than traffic and first aid skills. Rigorous training, including defensive driving and radio communication, helps prepare them for some of the diverse challenges they will encounter. Being an IRT driver is very demanding and takes quick thinking and adaptability to deal with the different emergencies they can encounter while on the job.

Washington IRT Crews: Rewarding but Stressful

The job is rewarding but can be very stressful. That is why WSDOT offers comprehensive support programs, including the Employee Assistance Program and peer support groups, to help team members cope with traumatic experiences they face. The Washington State IRT includes 86 employees and 69 vehicles statewide and they patrol over 3,400 miles of highways, with a major focus on large corridors like I-5.

Recently there has been a large increase in reckless driving or DUI crashes around work crews causing officials to try and enhance safety measures in work zones. The proposed strategies include redesigning work zones and adding new safety equipment to mitigate risks for both workers and Washington's drivers.

Ultimately, ensuring the safety of everyone on the road requires cooperation from motorists and for them to obey the laws. "Move over or slow down" is so important when nearing IRT crews to prevent accidents and safeguard lives. And remember, behind every worker on the road are families eagerly awaiting their safe return home. WSDOT has written a great story about two different IRT Crew workers and what they have to go through every day. Check it out at WSDOT.blog.blogspot.com.